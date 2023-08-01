City College Peterborough reviewing decision to end free parking for students

City College Peterborough will review its decision to withdraw parking facilities for students, its acting principal has confirmed.

The college, which provides educational courses and qualifications for adults, had announced it would end free parking for learners attending classes at its Brook Street campus.

Cllr Alan Dowson (Labour, Fletton and Woodston), a vocal supporter of adult education, was among those to criticise the move, describing it as “another barrier being placed, by the college, in the way of learners’ opportunity to access education in the city”.

City College Peterborough made the decision to end free parking for its students a Brook Street Car Park - but new interim management is now reviewing this decision

But the decision, made before interim management including acting principal Tanya Meadows took over at the college, is now being looked at again, although there is as of yet no indication as to whether it’ll be changed.

Ms Meadows was appointed to her current role last month, with the Peterborough Telegraph reporting that the college's usual executive principle is “away from the workplace” while an investigation into “serious allegations” is undertaken. The nature of the allegations is currently unclear.

Ms Meadows said she is reviewing the decision and hopes to have a "positive outcome for all very shortly".

Cllr Dowson had said it was “wrong” some learners were informed parking would be withdrawn after they had already enrolled at the college.

In a response from City College Peterborough, the councillor was told that it was “not done with the intention to cause any barriers to learning” but that it was “regrettable that the information was shared with learners after some enrolments had taken place”.

The college added that a bursary would be made available to help with additional parking costs for some students.

Free parking is currently available to students enrolled at the college at Brook Street Car Park, which is operated by Peterborough City Council (PCC) although it is the college which decide whether or not to offer this in future.