Bin collection day is to remain the same this week, as Platinum Jubilee celebrations get underway.

It comes as street parties will be held in neighbourhoods across the city over the four day weekend to mark the special ocassion.

In the build-up to the weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, communities wanting to hold street parties sought permission from Peterborough City Council to close their road to traffic.

There are 25 Peterborough streets in total which are hosting parties across the city.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “We are advising residents who live in roads where Jubilee street parties are taking place on Thursday and Friday that waste collections will be carried out as normal this week.

“For those affected, please make bins available for collection or present them at the end of the road.”

All bins should be placed outside by 6.45am on your collection day.

Where are street parties taking place?