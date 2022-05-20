The Willow, in Central Park

A Peterborough café and restaurant is celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by hosting live music over the Bank Holiday weekend next month.

The Willow, in Central Park, is putting on a weekend of live music in the park from X-Factor singer Nicole Lawrence and band Lucky Town UK – as well as serving up a hog roast.

The family-friendly celebration will also feature a soft play area and face painting for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Willow, in Central park

"We’re going to have a celebration,” Christine Corrigan, owner of The Willow, said. “We want to get the community together for the Jubilee.

"I’m going to put bunting up around the Willow and people can enjoy Nicole and Lucky Town UK in the park.

"We’ve had a lot of interest and it’s all free of charge. All we need now is the sunshine to come out."

The four-day Bank Holiday weekend next month (June 2-6) is for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – a celebration of 70 years since her coronation took place.

Nicole auditioned for series six of the X-Factor in 2009 after being encouraged to do so by her father – who passed away the year before.

She made it through her audition, progressing to the judges houses, before narrowly missing out on a place at the live shows.

She re-auditioned in 2015, reaching boot camp – but her journey was not screened on TV.

Lucky Town UK is the duo of Kev Towning and Keith Luckey, who were members of Peterborough-based rock band Butch in the early seventies.

The band play a range of genres, songs and styles from americana to blues and pop.

The pair performed at the Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows earlier this month.

Entry to the event is free. Nicole will be performing on June 2, from 2-6pm. The hog roast will be on the same day.