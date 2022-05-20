Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The 25 Peterborough streets where Jubilee Parties will be held

Parties will celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 20th May 2022, 5:00 am

Peterborough communities will come together at the start of next month to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties will be held in neighbourhoods across the city over the four day weekend to mark the special ocassion.

In the build-up to the weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, communities wanting to hold street parties sought permission from Peterborough City Council to close their road to traffic.

The parties are designed for residents living in and around the streets involved to come together and celebrate.

