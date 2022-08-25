Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council have said a new footbridge has been designed with both pedestrians and cyclists in mind, following criticism from a cycling group.

The footbridge is set to replace an existing one, running over the Nene Parkway at Longthorpe.

The works are due to start next week

When the new plans were revealed, a number of concerns were raised by the Peterborough Cycle Forum, who said: “The illustration appears (to be) against LTN-120 standards, such as no right angles, it’s less direct & doesn’t appear to be segregated to at least 5.5m wide.

"Sadly the current bridge is better than it’s replacement!”

But today, the council have said the bridge will be an upgrade on the current one.

Bridge will be wider, allowing for more space

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The new bridge will be a significant improvement on the existing bridge, which had steep gradients on each side which made it difficult for those with mobility problems. In addition, the railings were too low to offer sufficient protection to cyclists.

"The new bridge has been designed for both pedestrians and cyclists and complies with a number of technical standards, including the LTN 1/20 guidance.

"It is positioned to minimise tree loss, avoid the car park on the western side and meet the scheme budget.

"It is significantly wider than the previous structure, allowing space for both pedestrians and cyclists, longer and shallower ramps to allow easy access for cyclists and those with mobility issues and higher railings for protection."

Works will start next week

Works are due to start on August 30, and are scheduled to last for around 26 weeks.

A small section of the footpath, from Holywell Way to Downgate, will be closed for the whole duration of the works. A diversion route will be in place and residents have been informed.

The first phase of works will include piling works for the foundation to the new bridge. Preparation work will be required to provide a safe foundation for the machinery, which will include excavation of earth works and the installation of a suitable material.

Eventually the old footbridge will be completely removed and another one built a bit further down the parkway. The removal and replacement of the footbridge is due to start in January 2023.

The city council said that a replacement is necessary because the current footbridge does not span far enough across the Nene Parkway, so there is not sufficient space for the widening works. The bridge also required updating to bring it up to current standards.

Bridge is ‘an integral part of the work on the Nene Parkway’

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport Cllr Marco Cereste said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we are looking forward to seeing the new bridge take shape. It is an integral part of the work on the Nene Parkway to improve the area for residents and visitors to our city.