Cycle group say replacement footbridge 'not as good as original' as works set to start

A Peterborough cycle group have said a new footbridge will ‘not be as good’ as the crossing it is replacing.

The work will see the old footbridge completely removed and another one built a bit further down the parkway. The removal and replacement of the footbridge is due to start in January 2023.

The works start next week

However, the Peterborough Cycle Forum have criticised the plans, saying the new bridge will not be as good as the one it is replacing.

The group also questioned whether the new bridge would be compliant with cycling standards.

A spokesman for the group said: “We have asked for the plans but they have not been provided.

“The illustration appears against LTN-120 standards such as no right angles, it’s less direct & doesn’t appear to be segregated to at least 5.5m wide.

"Sadly the current bridge is better than it’s replacement!”

Peterborough City Council said the replacement is necessary because the current footbridge does not span far enough across the Nene Parkway, so there is not sufficient space for the widening works. The bridge also required updating to bring it up to current standards.

The council have also said the new bridge will be wider than the current bridge, and the ramps will be less steep to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists.

The plans to widen the parkways in the area include the creation of a third lane northbound between Junction 33 (Longthorpe Parkway) and Junction 15 (Thorpe Wood roundabout) of the A1260 Nene Parkway, and the creation of a three-lane circulatory on Junction 15 between the A1260 Nene Parkway approach and the Bretton Way exit.

The bridge works are due to start on August 30, for a duration of approximately 26 weeks.

A small section of the footpath, from Holywell Way to Downgate, will be closed for the whole duration of the works.

The first phase of works will include piling works for the foundation to the new bridge.