Work on a new replacement footbridge in Peterborough is starting after the August Bank Holiday.

Structural works in relation to the replacement of the footbridge on the A1260 Nene Parkway are due to start on August 30 for a duration of approximately 26 weeks.

A small section of the footpath, from Holywell Way to Downgate, will be closed for the whole duration of the works. A diversion route will be in place.

The works will take place after the bank holiday

The first phase of works will include piling works for the foundation to the new bridge. Preparation work will be required to provide a safe foundation for the machinery.

Eventually the old footbridge will be completely removed and another one built a bit further down the parkway. The removal and replacement of the footbridge is due to start in January 2023.

The replacement is necessary because the current footbridge does not span far enough across the Nene Parkway, so there is not sufficient space for the widening works. The bridge also required updating to bring it up to current standards.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport Cllr Marco Cereste said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we are looking forward to seeing the new bridge take shape. It is an integral part of the work on the Nene Parkway to improve the area for residents and visitors to our city.