Controversial new homes plan in Peterborough village recommended for approval despite councillor’s objections

Campaigners against the development during a protest.

City planners have recommended that plans put forward by Allison Homes (previously Larkfleet) for 265 new dwellings in Eye be approved by the city council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee on Tuesday (January 25).

The decision was referred to the committee by Cllr Nigel Simons, after the initial plans put forward were for 300 homes, despite LP40 of the Peterborough Local Plan setting out the number of new homes that should be built on ths site, just off Eyebury Road, should be no more than 250.

Plans were then reduced to 284, with a recent further reduction taking that down to 265, still above the figure outlined in the local plan.

The proposed area off Eyebury Road of the new homes.

In referring the decision, Cllr Simons asserted that “any development in Eye should not be allowed unless sufficient infrastructure is in-place and proven. This is not the case. Eye is already overdeveloped with existing infrastructure.”

The plans were first tabled in 2019 and, during the original consultation, 139 representations were received from the public, 137 of which were objections. Many residents raised concerns about the extra pressure the development would be put on school and GP services, the danger to the character of the area and the traffic build-up.

During three further consultations, the number of objections has risen to 378 from 381 responses.

Among those that have objected are the village’s parish council and the three ward councillors Cllr Simons, as well as Cllr Steve Allen and Cllr Richard Brown.

Cllr Simons said: “As indicated by our highways department, the access to the proposed site is unsuitable. Also, LP40 requires all reserved matters to be agreed at outline stage, although Larkfleet are very much aware of this seem to have total disregard for the planning process agreed by the inspectorate. “I can never support this application until an alternative access road is to be arranged, as discussed some two years ago. With the then leader of the council and Larkfleet.

“Also the inspectorate recommendation with regard to the village’s infrastructure has certainly not been considered.”

Cllr Allen added: “The road infrastructure is inadequate to handle the additional traffic movements which will inevitably be generated by the proposed dwellings.

“Eyebury Road is already an acknowledged ‘rat run’ for traffic between the A47 and Peterborough’s Eastern industry which will be further impacted by the pending development at Red Brick Farm.

“Eyebury Road is restricted to a single line carriageway with passing points between Pearces Road and Eyebury Grange. The demands from additional houses combined with increased commercial and industrial traffic will see the route becoming chaotic gridlock at times of peak demand; this on road with a busy school already generating traffic and parking issues morning and afternoon during term times. The level of traffic passing the school gates contradicts the Safe School Routes initiative.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has also suggested that the local community would be best served by Allison withdrawing the application “in order to rethink their proposals and reengage with residents.”

His objections include the failure to address the flooding and drainage risks, the fact the primary school, which is adjacent to the development, needs more land for new facilities and appropriately sized sports pitches and that the transport assessments undertaken have been inadequate.

Of the proposed 265 homes, 30 percent would be designated as affordable homes.

A spokesperson for Allison Homes added: “The proposed development will deliver significant economic and social benefits to Eye, including access to affordable homes and the ability to increase capacity at the school.”