Peterborough MP frustrated concerns about controversial housing development not addressed

A map of the proposed site.

Earlier this month, the public consultation period for a 284-home development, along Eyebury Road, in the village of Eye, came to an end.

A planning application was first submitted by Larkfleet Homes in July 2019 for the land adjacent to Eye C of E Primary School.

The plans have been the subject to numerous objections and protests since then, including from Mr Bristow, who wrote to the council expressing his concerns two years ago.

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow EMN-210505-163102001

Among the main concerns about the development has been the issue of overcrowding and the effect the homes would have on the local ammenities and transport links. The application for 284 homes still exceeds the requirement in the Local Plan for no more than 250 homes. In a letter to the council, Larkfleet has said that the extra 34 properties can be delivered while still providing “appropriate levels of amenity for the existing and new residents.”

Given his frustrations, Mr Bristow has now written a follow-up letter to the council expressing his concerns.

He said: “As parliamentary candidate, and later as Member of Parliament, Eye residents have contacted me with many concerns about the application. This is reflected in the submissions that have been made online.

“In September 2019, I wrote in objection to the application, and many of the concerns I expressed then have not been addressed.

“We need more high quality homes in Peterborough but it must be the right type of housing delivered alongside key improvements to infrastructure and services.

“I still hold the following concerns:

- The Local Plan allocation is for 250 dwellings or fewer. At near 300 dwellings, the scheme is an overdevelopment of the site, which prevents sufficient open space from being incorporated and would have a significant impact on the village.

- The transport assessments undertaken to date are inadequate and understate the existing presssures. Eyebury Road is already under significant pressures and any additional pressure will put an unacceptable strain on the junction.

- There is no provision for an appropriate mix of housing types to reflect the needs of the village.

- Eye Primary School needs more land than is currently allocated for permanent expansion.

- There is inadequate information on s106 contributions required to increase primary and secondary school capacity and provide sufficient community health and GP coverage.

- Flooding prevention measures have not been agreed.

“I believe that the local community in Eye would be best served by the developer engaging with residents on these issues to help address their concerns.”