Objections to revised 284 home plan in Peterborough village

Larkfleet Homes submitted an outline application for 300 homes to Peterborough City Council in April 2019 for land adjacent to Eye C of E Primary School in Eyebury Road but has now revised that figure after amending the scheme.

Despite this, the council has already received numerous objections from nearby residents who believe traffic is already a major problem in the area, with the school also said to be oversubscribed and lengthy waiting lists for an appointment to see a doctor or dentist.

The land which would be developed is included on Peterborough’s Local Plan for 250 homes, and in a letter to the council Larkfleet said the extra 34 properties can be delivered while still providing “appropriate levels of amenity for the existing and new residents”.

The proposed development in Eye

Its proposals include offering 10,000 square metres in land to the school to allow it to expand, as well as a large play area and buffer zones to three neighbouring areas.

Access to the development, if it is approved, would be via Eyebury Road and would include a new access for the school, while the revised plans include additional footpaths and cycleways within the site.

More than a third of the homes (85) would be classes as ‘affordable’.

Opposition to the plans has been ongoing for five years, ever since the land was allocated for development in the Local Plan.