Children encouraged to make their voices heard as up to seven Peterborough libraries face closure

The Friends of Woodston Library group have called upon the council to listen to the voices of children as the future of many libraries in the city remain uncertain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Original proposals for the city’s budget in February were for the number of libraries to be reduced from ten to three to create a saving of £314,000 a year. These three remaining would be Central Library as well as two further hubs, one in the north and one in the south of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodston Library is one of those especially at risk as it remains on the council’s Asset Disposal List, along with Eye, Thorney and Stanground libraries.

Children of St Augustine's Primary School sign a petition in support of Woodston Library.

Jennie Storey, Chair of the Friends of Woodston Library, said: “We have only recently been made aware that children are able to complete the survey in their own right.

“So we are calling out to children across the city to have their say, along with all schools, parents, residents, businesses and organisations. We are asking people to ‘make some noise’ and would encourage everyone to complete the ‘needs assessment’ to show the force of passion in our city for our library service and for the need of investment for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No more closure threats, no more neglect but a library service of which we can all support and be proud. Let’s join together and make a stand to keep all libraries open for today and for the future.”

Andy Coles, Treasurer of the Friends of Woodston Library, added: “The council repeatedly tell us they are listening, but we need their action and commitment to safeguard all libraries. The neglect most library buildings have been subject to for years has to stop.

“Libraries must be viewed as core services, they require enthusiasm and energy to ensure they flourish as beacons of information, education, study and a safe place for people to gather and of course for general well-being.”

The survey is at local libraries as well as at https://peterboroughlibraries.org.uk/news/peterborough-libraries-survey.