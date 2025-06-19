Future of Peterborough's libraries at stake as consultation launched

A new consultation has been launched which is set to decide the future of libraries in Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council has launched the Library Needs Assessment Engagement survey, which is seeking to find out how people currently use the city’s network of 10 libraries and one mobile library and what services and facilities are important to them.

The survey is being run by an independent team but comes in the wake of initial budget proposals which were to close all but three of the city’s libraries- Central Library was named as safe with the council also planning to retain one library hub in the north of the city and one in the south.

The plans did not make it to the final budget, however, with the Cabinet putting them on hold with a promise to carry out an engagement exercise with the public following comments made during the 2025/26 budget consultation.

Central Library.

The libraries in the city are: Peterborough Central Library, Bretton Library, Dogsthorpe Library, Eye Library, Hampton Library, Orton Library, Stanground Library, Thorney Library, Werrington Library, Woodston Library and the Mobile Library.

Four libraries in the city already faced an uncertain future with their buildings on the council’s asset disposal list, these are: Eye, Thorney, Stanground and Woodston.

Councillor Alison Jones, cabinet member for housing and communities at Peterborough City Council, said: “Libraries are more than places to borrow books, they are vital hubs of knowledge, learning and community. We know how much some people value their library service and this came across clearly in the budget consultation earlier in the year. We listened to what residents told us and committed to carrying out this engagement exercise prior to any decisions being made.

“This is your chance to help shape the future of library services in the city so please get involved. Our aim is to deliver a modern library service which is accessible to all and provides the services that meet the needs of our residents.”

The results of the survey will be analysed and published by the end of the year.

To view the consultation, visit the Peterborough City Council website.