Peterborough libraries once again allowed to stock their shelves as book buying ban lifted

The spending freeze was in place for eight months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libraries in Peterborough are once again allowed to purchase new books after restrictions were lifted by Peterborough City Council.

Peterborough Limited, which provides services for the council such as street cleaning, parks maintenance, school transport and libraries, implemented the purchasing freeze in October 2024 as the council made efforts to save money in the face of its budget deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This spending freeze has now been lifted as of the start of the new financial year in April 2025.

Central Library.

A spokesperson for PCC confirmed: “Since the temporary spending freeze was lifted effective 1 April 2025, Peterborough libraries have receipted 840 books at a retail value of £8,109, and there are a further 861 books on order for forthcoming publications at a retail value of £8,662."

Among the libraries appealing for help to breathe new life into the spaces and to encourage children into reading is Woodston Library.

The Friends of Woodston Library have said that the self-imposed moratorium has led to library shelves desperately needing new, inspiring and engaging books in time for the summer holidays and in time for the nation’s Summer Reading Challenge, which is aimed at children between four and 11, and challenges them to read six or more library books over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library has launched an appeal to reach out to the local community and businesses.

Elaine Wilkinson, core member of the Friends of Woodston Library, said: “It is no secret that Peterborough has literacy rates which are well below the national average, and we are determined to help turn that around.

"We launched the appeal in our local community last month for new or nearly new books and it has been a great success. We are now asking local businesses and organisations across the city to donate books or book tokens. The books will be gifted to Woodston Library and will then travel through the whole library network.”

“The aim of the Summer Reading Challenge is to encourage children aged 4-11 to read six books in six weeks. The Challenge boosts literacy levels, confidence and self-esteem, preparing the children to move into a new year group in the autumn. It also inspires an enjoyment of reading, key for doing well in learning and life in general. Libraries provide free access to books, as well as fun reading- related activities for children and their families during the long summer holidays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations can be made directly to Woodston Library during staffed hours Tuesdays 9am to 12noon, Thursdays 1.30pm to 5pm and Saturdays 2pm to 5.30pm or volunteer hours Thursdays and Fridays 6pm to 7pm or contact the Friends of Woodston Library on [email protected].

Woodston remains one of four libraries in the city housed in building’s on the council’s asset disposal list- along with Eye, Thorney and Stanground- and therefore faces an uncertain future.

The city’s most recent budget, passed in February, has left the future of the city’s libraries uncertain. Original proposals were for the number of libraries in the city to be reduced from ten to three to create a saving of £314,000 a year. These three would be Central Library as well as two further hubs in the north and couth of the city.

The proposals were paused after initial budget documents were released but no firm decision has been made, with plans set to go out to consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s executive director of place and economy, Adrian Chapman, did, however, tell a joint scrutiny meeting that a saving of £2.1m would still need to be made from the council’s road leisure, heritage and library services budget.