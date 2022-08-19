All families being evicted from St Michael's Gate now have accommodation available
Total of 74 households have been forced to leave homes in Peterborough street
Peterborough CIty Council have confirmed that all families being evicted from St Michael’s Gate in Peterborough now have alternative accommodation available to them.
The 74 households in the street had been given until today (August 19) to leave the street – although some have now had that deadline extended.
At the end of last week, 39 households were still living in St Michael’s Gate – with five households with no alternative accommodation sorted.
Today, a council spokesperson said; “Not all of the families will be moving out today, some might move today but the deadline is Tuesday 23rd August. “We have allocated accommodation to all of the families.”
One Peterborough mum has spoken to the Peterborough Telegraph to tell her story, as she has only been offered long term accommodation starting in September, and will have to move to temporary accommodation for a couple of weeks.
Read More
The estate has been used by Peterborough City Council to provide emergency housing, and is managed by Stef &Phillips, and has been since 2016. The council has now decided that that it is not financially viable to renew the lease agreement, and all residents on the street were given notice to leave earlier this year.
The street hit the headlines in 2016, when all 74 homes on the estate were brought by Paul Simon Magic Homes and were then to be managed by Stef & Phillips. All of the residents at the time were issued with eviction notices, so that their homes could be leased to the council to provide houses for the homeless.