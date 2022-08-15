Five families still have no home to move to ahead of this week's eviction at Peterborough's St Michael's Gate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five families still have no accommodation sorted – despite facing eviction from their homes on Friday this week.

A total of 39 families are still living on St Michael’s Gate – the estate is used by Peterborough City Council to provide emergency housing, and is managed by Stef &Phillips, and has been since 2016. The council has now decided that that it is not financially viable to renew the lease agreement with the company, and all residents on the street have been given notice to leave.

The city council is sorting alternative homes for the residents – but with less than a week left before residents have to move out, not all know where they will be moving too.

St Michael's Gate in Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the city council said: “At the end of last week, we still had 39 households in residence, 34 of whom have a move scheduled (either to alternative temporary accommodation or a permanent offer of accommodation).

“There are five households who currently do not have an offer of accommodation and they will be finalised this week.”

Residents living in the street have spoken to the Peterborough Telegraph about their concerns for the future after being told they have to move.