Mum of five facing wait for new home after being told she faces eviction from St Michael's Gate today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough mum of five is facing a two week for her new home – despite facing eviction today.

Nadine Jones has been living at a home in St Michael’s Gate in Peterborough since January last year.

But residents living on the street have been given until Friday (August 19) to move out.

St Michael's Gate tenant Nadine Jones and child Keanne Jones (2)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estate is used by Peterborough City Council to provide emergency housing, and is managed by Stef &Phillips, and has been since 2016. Yet, the council has now decided that that it is not financially viable to renew the lease agreement with the company, which runs out this August.

While some residents have been found new places to live, Nadine, who is expecting a baby boy later this year, had a long wait until a new home became available.

But the waiting is not over yet – and she has been told she will have to move out today (Tuesday).

Nadine said: “I was told last week that a home had been found for us. But it is not ready for us to move into yet, and we have been told it won’t be ready until September 1.

“Now we have been told we will have to move out tomorrow, and we have got some more temporary accommodation sorted.

“When we were told we have a new home, I was relieved – but I won’t believe it until I have the keys in my hands.

"We don’t want to move into temporary accommodation again, and one of my children has autism and is struggling with it, so he will go and stay with friends elsewhere while we are in the temporary place.”

Nadine and her family are now planning their new life in their new Peterborough home.

She said: “We have been to see the house, and the children are so excited.”They loved the garden, and we can’t wait to start decorating their rooms.

"It is the first time we will be able to decorate for three years. Knowing that we will be able to stay there for as long as we want is amazing. It will not just be our house – it will be our home.

"The new home still needs a bit of work doing to it before we can move in.

"But we have been living out of boxes for so long. Now we just want to get in and start a new chapter.

"I can’t wait to move out. It has never been the greatest street to live in.

"I will miss some of the friends we have made though. We will be keeping in contact with some of them.

"There are still quite a few families here waiting to move out.”