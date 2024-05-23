AEPG boss tells Peterborough speedway fans to 'present business case' as supporters bid to save the Panthers
Peterborough speedway fans have been told to ‘present a business case’ to keep the sport alive in the city as the campaign to save the Panthers continues.
Despite winning numerous trophies and championships over the years, the Panthers speedway team is facing closure, thanks to a proposed new development at their ‘spiritual home,’ the East of England Showground.
Fans who are desperate to see the team stay alive have called for the track to be saved – but land promotors AEPG, who are leading the development, have said the sport is not financially viable in Peterborough.
Now AEPG CEO Ashley Butterfield has told fans to submit a business plan, to prove the team can be financially viable.
‘The support we are receiving is exceptionally positive’
Members of the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Consortium wrote a letter to Mr Butterfield – and cc’d in The Peterborough Telegraph – asking him to respond to questions including comments he had made that suggested ‘AEPG’s land use plan is supported by 50,000 / 100,000 people,’ and that ‘A sport’s viability is a material planning consideration where a sporting facility is at risk of development.’
Mr Butterfield replied to the consortium – and included the Peterborough Telegraph in his reply. He said: “The support we are receiving is exceptionally positive and we are currently reviewing the best way to factually present this. We will do this in due course and prior to any planning committee. We understand that the Speedway are disappointed there will no longer be speedway events at the showground but the full suite of documents on the PCC planning portal explains all the validation for this decision.
“During discussion with a handful of the speedway supporters at the event it was suggested the speedway produced and submitted to us a business plan. We can then review in detail and understand how you believe it is viable. We suggest any business plan refers to our leisure and community impact assessment of which financial details on facility, facility upgrade, operational and rental/licence fee costs can be found, obviously these will need to factor into your viability section of the business plan along with the sport trends, and spectator numbers nationally with expected future predictions plus a detailed source of funding and covenants for such. Please also make clear the ownership of the company and include the licences required to operate so we can thoroughly review and compare against other sporting opportunities we have.”
Hundreds of objections submitted
Hundreds of objections to AEPG’s outline planning proposals have already been submitted to Peterborough City Council.
At a meeting to discuss the proposals earlier this month, Mr Butterfield labelled speedway fans in the city as ‘selfish’ saying: “How selfish are a very small cohort of people trying to stop a development for their own sport?
"It meets 14 times a year for three hours a time and for that they are trying to stop this development happening in Peterborough. Really, really selfish.”
He added: “The reason why we can’t have speedway is because it loses money. They keep saying it is viable. It is not. I can show you the records, accounts and the finances over 50 years of losing money.”
The Peterborough Telegraph also reported that Mr Butterfield said The Panthers’ home was ‘never’ at the Showground – despite the team racing at the venue since 1970.
The proposals for the Showground will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel – a mix of tennis and squash – a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more.
There will be a 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre plus a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.
The 1,500 residential homes will be ecologically sound and in green space maintained to an ‘exceptional ’ standard.
It is expected the development, which could take 12 years to complete, will create about 1,000 jobs and add £55.3 million in the value of goods and services to the city economy.