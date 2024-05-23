AEPG boss tells Peterborough speedway fans to 'present business case' as supporters bid to save the Panthers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of land promoter AEPG, labelled speedway fans in Peterborough as ‘selfish’ at a meeting last week

Peterborough speedway fans have been told to ‘present a business case’ to keep the sport alive in the city as the campaign to save the Panthers continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Panthers fans held a meeting on Cathedral Square in a bid to save the team

Now AEPG CEO Ashley Butterfield has told fans to submit a business plan, to prove the team can be financially viable.

‘The support we are receiving is exceptionally positive’

Members of the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Consortium wrote a letter to Mr Butterfield – and cc’d in The Peterborough Telegraph – asking him to respond to questions including comments he had made that suggested ‘AEPG’s land use plan is supported by 50,000 / 100,000 people,’ and that ‘A sport’s viability is a material planning consideration where a sporting facility is at risk of development.’

Mr Butterfield replied to the consortium – and included the Peterborough Telegraph in his reply. He said: “The support we are receiving is exceptionally positive and we are currently reviewing the best way to factually present this. We will do this in due course and prior to any planning committee. We understand that the Speedway are disappointed there will no longer be speedway events at the showground but the full suite of documents on the PCC planning portal explains all the validation for this decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans at a Peterborough Panthers meeting

“During discussion with a handful of the speedway supporters at the event it was suggested the speedway produced and submitted to us a business plan. We can then review in detail and understand how you believe it is viable. We suggest any business plan refers to our leisure and community impact assessment of which financial details on facility, facility upgrade, operational and rental/licence fee costs can be found, obviously these will need to factor into your viability section of the business plan along with the sport trends, and spectator numbers nationally with expected future predictions plus a detailed source of funding and covenants for such. Please also make clear the ownership of the company and include the licences required to operate so we can thoroughly review and compare against other sporting opportunities we have.”

Hundreds of objections submitted

Hundreds of objections to AEPG’s outline planning proposals have already been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

At a meeting to discuss the proposals earlier this month, Mr Butterfield labelled speedway fans in the city as ‘selfish’ saying: “How selfish are a very small cohort of people trying to stop a development for their own sport?

Action from the East of England Arena. Year23 Year23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The reason why we can’t have speedway is because it loses money. They keep saying it is viable. It is not. I can show you the records, accounts and the finances over 50 years of losing money.”

There will be a 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre plus a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1,500 residential homes will be ecologically sound and in green space maintained to an ‘exceptional ’ standard.