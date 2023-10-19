Carl Johnson with trophies won by Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The PT revealed yesterday the passionate Panthers fans determined to save their club are Carl Johnson, Mick Bratley, Michael Tomalin, Andy Fairchild, Dave Hewitt and Josh Hewitt.

They are hoping to purchase Panthers from current owner Keith Chapman before launching a campaign to keep speedway at its current East of England Arena base, even though Showground agents AEPG insist that can’t happen.

Planning permission is currently being sought for a housing development on the site.

Spokesman Johnson, a Peterborough speedway promoter and former team manager, said: “AEPG have put the block on everything and I feel there’s no need for that.

"We have had a conversation with the registered charity, the East of England Agricultural Society, who still own most of the Showground and they said they would have no objection to having speedway there under new ownership as Mr Chapman wasn’t interested in taking the club anywhere as basically he just wanted to see out this season.

“If the planning applications for the housing development get refused because of all the different objections in place then the Showground can go back to staging all the big events they used to stage every year, including speedway.

“Our policy is to oppose the planning application and seek the return of speedway to the current track at the East of England Showground which already has planning permission that has been in force since 1969 and for which no further approval is required.

“We don’t want to go anywhere else. There’s a perfectly suitable track which is recognised as one of the best in the world, ready to be used tomorrow.

“Looking at the number of objections already lodged by local residents they are fully in support of the retention of speedway at its current location.

“We all have Panthers in our blood and have been supporters for many years and have seen thousands of meetings between us.

“We will do everything we can to keep speedway in Peterborough and the aim is to be at the Showground next season and for the foreseeable future.