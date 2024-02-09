WATCH: Drone video shows remains of Peterborough speedway track as work to decommission grandstand begins

A drone video shows the remains of the Peterborough showground track as works to decommission the grandstand have begun.

The shale track has been the site of historic moments in Peterborough’s recent history – from the spectacular Truckfest shows, stunning firework displays, and of course the incredible championship winning Peterborough Phantoms.

Families have made incredible memories at the ground, and it holds special significance for some, as they have had loved ones’ ashes scattered on the ground.

But now the track has a different look to those glory days and nights, with the seats taken out of the stand, and the fences moved from round the track.

The video, and aerial photos of the site, were taken by Jim Mack (Peterborough at Night), and shows that the track itself is filled with puddles from the heavy rain.

A consortium looking to save speedway in Peterborough retained some of the shale, as a gesture to the Panthers fans who had their ashes scattered on the track.

Developers AEPG confirmed yesterday that the stand was being decommissioned, as no live events were taking place at the site. Seats have been donated to an as yet unnamed community group.

Orton councillor Julie Stevenson, who has campaigned to save Peterborough speedway, described the works to decommission the stand as ‘cultural vandalism.’

1 . default Drone pictures show what the Showground looks like now. Photos: Jim Mack (Peterborough at Night) Photo: Jim Mack (Peterborough at Night) Photo Sales

2 . default There are plans to turn the site into a housing development. Photos: Jim Mack (Peterborough at Night) Photo: Jim Mack (Peterborough at Night) Photo Sales

3 . default Work has started to decommission the stand. Photos: Jim Mack (Peterborough at Night) Photo: Jim Mack (Peterborough at Night) Photo Sales