Peterborough Ukrainians speak of terror as loved ones stuck in war torn country - and makes plea for baby items to help young families left devastated by invasion

Families from Ukraine who are living in Peterborough have been able to speak to some of their relatives who are still in the country - but conversations are often interrupted by terrifying attacks.

Now a group of volunteers are collecting items to be sent to Ukraine from Peterborough to help families in desperate need of support, and have been left overwhelmed by the generosity of residents in the city.

But they still need more help, particularly with items to help very young families.

The collection is taking place at the St Olga’s Church - also known as The Ukraninan Church - in New Road, Woodston, Peterborough every day, with shipments being sent at least twice a week.

Mum of two Alla Irodenko (33), who lives in Hampton, is one of the organisers of the collection.

She said: “We have the collection going, not only for the soldiers but also for the women and children. Collections are going out two or three times a week, at least on Mondays and Thursdays. We had a lorry full go on Monday.

“We are in desperate need of items for babies. We need baby formula milk, baby wipes, nappies, anti-septic wipes and basic first aid kits. “We are also looking for military kit - things like night vision goggles, army radios, helmets and army trousers.

“We started collecting as soon as the war started

“People have been very generous - we have had so much stuff donated, we have had to store some in a garage.

“We were at the events in Cathedral Square, which had so many people come together and stand together. I spoke to everyone there - people came along who were from so many different countries and from across Peterborough. “It has been overwhelming at times for us. People from all communities across Peterborough have come in and stood together. It has been amazing. Peterborough is not a big city, but it is making a difference. It is an amazing place to live.”

Alla was born in Ukraine, moving to the UK when she was eight years old, and has been visiting the country two or three times a year. She still has family living there, describing it as her second home, and she said it had been a very scary time for them.

She said: “My mother in law is out there at the moment, and we have other family there. “I have spoken to them a few times. Sometimes when you are on the phone, the phone will just drop as they run to the bunkers.

“I was on the phone to my auntie, when I heard a whizzing noise, and then they just ran to the cellar.”

Collections are taking place at the New Road church each day between 9am and 7pm. Collection organisers have said they have now received enough clothing and textiles, but urged people to donate other items.