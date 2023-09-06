Peterborough firefighters issue potentially life saving warning after fire rips through Orton home

Watch more videos on Shots!

Firefighters have issued a warning that could save lives after a fire ripped through a home in Orton over the weekend.

An investigation into what caused the fire has now been concluded – with crews confirming it was an e-bike that started the incident.

Eddie MacGregor with the e-bike that caused the fire

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, Eddie MacGregor, who lived at the home with partner Esmeralda and son Harry, said he had been told that was the likely cause of the fire – and the news had ‘sent a shiver down his spine.’

He said: “You plug these things in all the time – everything has a charger nowadays. You don’t even think about it.

"The bike had been charging over night while we had been asleep. It sends shivers down your spine when you think about what could have happened.

"It was a ticking time bomb.”

Eddie MacGregor and Esmeralda at their home at Collingham, Orton Goldhay - destroyed by fire following an e-scooter battery fire

Elsewhere in the country, fires started by charging e-bikes and e-scooters have proved fatal – and they have been banned from a number of train services due to a fire risk.

Today, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was caused by a battery in an e-bike overheating, due to an incorrect charger being used to recharge it.

“The occupant of the property had purchased what they thought was a suitable charger to use for the e-bike, however the voltage was too high, so was supplying more power to the battery than it needed. This resulted in the battery overcharging, creating excess heat, leading to thermal runaway causing the fire to start. The bike itself did have overcharge protection, like most devices of this type, however this will only work with the correct charger, which is why it failed in this instance.

“This is obviously a terrible situation for the victims of this fire, as the damage to the home is significant. They have however had a fortunate escape. Fires involving batteries like this spread through a property very quickly, causing tragic consequences. Even having smoke alarms to alert residents to a fire are not always life-saving, as overheated batteries can explode releasing harmful vapours and allowing fire spread too quickly.”

Group Commander Rob Olivier, head of Fire Prevention, added: “We recently saw the tragic consequence of when a fire starts due to a charging device in Cambridge, where a mother and her two children died when the fire quickly took hold and spread through their home. Our crews, the family and the local community are still recovering from this devastating loss.”