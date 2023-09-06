Peterborough family who lost everything in house blaze issue vital warning over e-bikes and e-scooters

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Peterborough family who lost nearly everything when their house caught fire at the weekend have sent a vital warning to others about the dangers of charging e-bikes and e-scooters.

Eddie and Esmeralda MacGregor were enjoying a final day out with their 10-year-old son Henry before the end of the school holidays when they learnt of the devastating blaze at the home in Collingham, Orton Goldhay on Sunday.

Flames almost completely destroyed the house, with firefighters thankfully able to rescue the family’s four pet dogs from the inferno.

Eddie MacGregor and partner Esmerelda at their home at Collingham, Orton Goldhay - destroyed by fire following an e-scooter battery fire

It is believed the fire was started by an e-bike that had been left charging at the house – something that ‘sent shivers down the spine’ of the family as they realised what could have happened had they been at home at the time.

Now Eddie (45) has spoken of the impact the blaze has had.

He said: “We went to Warwick Castle on Sunday, as it was the last day before our son went back to school.

"We were just leaving, when one of our neighbours called, and said our house was on fire. Initially we thought it was a wind up, but we soon realised it was real. We came home as quickly as we could.

"When we arrived, our street was blocked by six fire engines and police cars. There were emergency vehicles everywhere. The whole community was out in the street.

"The fire was out by the time we arrived, and we were told our dogs had been saved.

"At the time we were told it was not known what had happened, and they would launch an investigation.

"But they knew where the seat of the fire was, and we knew that is where an e-bike was being charged, so we were told that was the most likely cause.”

Eddie, who works as a gardener and handyman, said the revelation of what caused had been a shock.

He said: “You plug these things in all the time – everything has a charger nowadays. You don’t even think about it.

"The bike had been charging over night while we had been asleep. It sends shivers down your spine when you think about what could have happened.

"It was a ticking time bomb.

"People really need to be careful with how they charge things like this up. We have since heard that elsewhere people have lost their lives as a result of fires started by charging e-bikes and e-scooters.”

Eddie said the family had lost almost everything in the blaze – with just a few of Henry’s books and toys able to be rescued.

However, they had been overwhelmed by the support they had received since Sunday.

Eddie said: “Cross Keys Homes have been fantastic. They have put us up in a hotel for a couple of days while we get sorted. We didn’t have contents insurance, but they have said they will sort appliances out and things like that.

"The community around us has also been amazing. We have had things like clothes and food donated, and people have volunteered to look after the dogs.

"Katy Dolan has also set up a fundraising page for us, which is incredible.

"We also have to thank Martin and Mirka, and Dani Waites, who have done so much for us, and councillor Kirsty Knight, who has also been an incredible help.

"But everyone around here has been so helpful – I don’t think there is anyone who hasn’t given given us at least warm wishes – we have had people phoning up, and offering help since it happened.”