Peterborough factory explosion: Two hurt after 'refrigerator truck explodes'

Two people have been hurt after an explosion at a factory in Peterborough.

The dramatic bang - which was reportedly caused by a refrigerator truck exploding - occurred in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, at around 4.40pm.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: David Lowndes

Police confirmed two people were injured, including one who was seriously hurt, but no further details are currently available.

However, a spokesman said there is no risk to the public.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the incident happened at XPO Logistics - a global provider of transportation and logistics services.

The firm declined to comment when contacted by the PT.

The Magpas and East Anglian air ambulances were called to the scene, alongside police, ambulance and fire crews and scenes of crime officers.

A police spokesman said the workplace incident will now be investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

The national regulator has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Laura Neilson, who lives in Orton Malborne, near the Hampton roundabout, said: “I was sitting at home, then suddenly I heard a bang which shook the house. I thought an earthquake had happened.

“I tried to look online for news of an earthquake.

“I saw the air ambulance and police helicopter flying above. They were circling for a good 10 minutes.”

Several other residents also wrote on social media that they had heard the explosion.

The road at the site remained open after the incident and lorries were still coming in and out of the compound. Staff were also seen waiting outside while a police cordon had been put up.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed two people had been injured, but could not provide any further details.

By 6.30pm most of the emergency services had left, apart from police.

