Peterborough factory explosion: 'I thought it was an earthquake,' said stunned resident

An explosion at a Peterborough factory was so loud it sounded like an earthquake, according to one nearby resident.

All of the emergency services, including the Magpas air ambulance, are in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, this evening following the workplace accident.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: David Lowndes

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the incident happened at XPO Logistics - a global provider of transportation and logistics services.

The firm declined to comment when contacted by the PT.

The road at the site remains open and lorries are still coming in and out of the compound. Staff were also seen waiting outside with a police cordon put up.

Scenes of crime officers are also at the scene.

Injuries are not currently known at this stage.

Police were called to the scene at 4.40pm.

Several residents have reported hearing a loud bang.

Laura Neilson, who lives in Orton Malborne, near the Hampton roundabout, said: "I was sitting at home, then suddenly I heard a bang which shook the house. I thought an earthquake had happened.

"I tried to look online for news of an earthquake.

"I saw the air ambulance and police helicopter flying above. They were circling for a good 10 minutes."

