Explosion heard after workplace accident at Peterborough industrial unit

An explosion has been heard after a workplace accident at an industrial unit in Peterborough.

The emergency services, including the Magpas air ambulance, are in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, after being called to the scene at around 4.40pm.

The emergency services at the scene

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the explosion was at XPO Logistics - a global provider of transportation and logistics services.

The firm declined to comment when contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph.

A police spokesman said the force will be investigating alongside the Health and Safety Executive and that people appear to have been injured.

Several fire crews are at the scene, while an ambulance has rushed away.

No further details are currently available.

One Peterborough Telegraph reader said they had heard an explosion, while another said they had “heard a big bang which felt like it shook the house”.

UPDATE

Peterborough factory explosion: ‘I thought it was an earthquake,’ said stunned resident

Peterborough factory explosion: Two hurt after ‘refrigerator truck explodes’