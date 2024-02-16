News you can trust since 1948
Your Chance to put Peterborough charities on the map in city Monopoly board

Three local good causes will feature on Community Chest spaces
By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT
Peterborough residents are being given the chance to nominate local charities to feature on the city’s new Monopoly set, which is set to be released this year.

The chosen charities will get to star on each of the game’s three Community Chest spaces.

Yasmin East, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, who are producing the board under license from Hasbro, said: "It's our way of thanking the public for getting behind the new and official Monopoly: Peterborough Edition game so very enthusiastically.”

Mayor Nick Sandford with Mr Monopoly at the launch of the Peterborough gameMayor Nick Sandford with Mr Monopoly at the launch of the Peterborough game
Mayor Nick Sandford with Mr Monopoly at the launch of the Peterborough game

To qualify for this opportunity and be in the running to be selected, the charities have to be Peterborough focused, as well as be official. The public can nominate a charity, and charities can nominate themselves.

Ms East added: "We would like to formally thank each and every person who has sent in nominations, and, as our way of a thank you, three Peterborough charities will now get to star in the game.

“We feel that the charities getting to feature on the board’s three Community Chest spaces is a great fit, bearing in mind the ‘community’ aspect of these unique Monopoly features.”

“We have had some wonderful suggestions - and some very witty ones too! - for both the customised Chance and Community Chest cards to the multi-coloured spaces.

“The Peterborough Telegraph to land on Fleet Street has been a very popular choice. And as we expected the Cathedral has commanded an enormous amount of votes.”

Charity nominations via either the official Peterborough Monopoly Facebook page or to [email protected]. Suggestions are invited from tomorrow until 23.59pm on 29th February 2024.

