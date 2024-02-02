The Peterborough Telegraph's suggestions for the city's new Monopoly board

With the announcement that Peterborough is getting it’s own Monopoly set, the big question is now ‘what will Mayfair be.’

Residents are being asked to choose the locations to make up each square on the Peterborough board – and the Peterborough Telegraph has been out and about in the city giving our suggestions.

The Peterborough Telegraph has grouped locations together for many of the colour groups – leisure, shopping, theatres, parks – as well as finding locations to take over the four station squares, two utilities, and has even included the Crown Court as the Go To Jail space – you’ll need a Get Out of Jail Free card if you land there.

The locations chosen for each square are not meant to represent the values or status of the places selected.

If you disagree with our choices, please don’t flip the board over – but instead, email [email protected] or Go to the official MONOPOLY: Peterborough Edition Facebook page with your own suggestion before February 15

Peterborough Monopoly Some of the property cards for the Peterborough Monopoly set

Long Causeway Long Causeway takes over from Old Kent Road on our board - because it is nearest the 'start' of the city centre, and therefore closest to Go!

Westgate Westgate takes the place of Whitechapel Road - as it runs off Long Causeway at the 'start' of the city centre