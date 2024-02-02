You could buy Peterborough Cathedral - but only on new city Monopoly set

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being given the chance to build a hotel at Peterborough Cathedral – but only on the new city Monopoly set.

Winning Moves UK, an official Monopoly maker, is producing the brand-new Monopoly: Peterborough Edition board game, which will be on the shelves in time for Christmas.

Peterborough saw off some big name cities across the world to land its own game this year, including Rio de Janeiro, famed for its scorching Copacabana beach and Christ the Redeemer Statue, as well as Chicago.

You can have your say on the locations to feature on the new Peterborough Monopoly board

Yasmin East, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK said: “Our research shows there’s far more glamour to Peterborough than meets the eye and we expect to be wonderfully spoiled with choices when putting this special edition board together.

“The city is incredibly green and that has been a factor for us in the past when making our choice of which city to grant a Monopoly edition to.”

Residents are now being given the chance to have their say on what locations should make up the different squares on the board.

Suggestions can also be made for any Peterborough specific alterations to the famous Chance and Community Chest cards.

Suggestions can be made in two ways: 1. By email to: [email protected] and 2. Via the official MONOPOLY: Peterborough Edition Facebook page. Nominations will be accepted for consideration from 10.30am on February 2 2024 until 11.59pm on February 15 2024.

The Monopoly: Peterborough Edition game is scheduled to hit shops this October, in time for Christmas.

History of family favourite board game

Monopoly first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s.

Over the last 30 years, Winning Moves UK has produced select official versions of Monopoly all over the world, from Palm Springs to Phuket and Dubai to Dublin.

Other cities in England to have their own board include Nottingham, Middlesbrough, Wigan and Blackpool.