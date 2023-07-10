Youngsters win 18 month campaign for funding to improve safety at Peterborough's Central Park

A group of youngsters have claimed victory in an 18 month campaign to improve safety at Peterborough’s Central Park – after securing more than £20,000 in funding for a project.

The campaign was led by sixth-form students from a number of schools, who worked in collaboration with the Friends of Central Park, Nene Park Trust and Peterborough City Council – and they have now won £20,892 worth of funding to improve lighting, alongside introducing visible volunteers during busy times.

Issues raised in and around the park include assaults, drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour.

Central Park entrance. Youngsters have won funding to improve safety at the park

In 2021 police increased their patrols in the area as a result of concerns raised by residents.

‘Things need to change’

Following the success of the campaign, one 18-year-old, who asked not to be named, said: “I should not by the age of 18 have on numerous occasions been catcalled, touched, followed, offered drugs and insulted. I should not have to feel as though I am not safe in Peterborough, especially Central Park, a place for children and families and teenagers and adults alike. Things need to change, and this campaign shows we communities can achieve just that.”

Ufuoma Ehwerhemuepha, a pupil at St John Fisher who worked on the campaign, said: “Areas such as Central Park are vital to communities, they provide an accessible green space and a place to make memories with family and friends. Yet they are often overlooked. Having enjoyed the park from childhood into my teen years I felt the need to join the campaign to ensure that the park's positive impact would continue and not be overshadowed by anti-social behaviour.

“Protecting spaces like Central Park is vital in growing cities like Peterborough.”

The campaign began after Peterborough Citizens listened to local groups across the city who expressed concerns about antisocial behaviour and a hostile environment in the park, linking this to areas with less lighting and an absence of positive and reassuring surveillance such as CCTV and community officials.

After gaining a deeper understanding towards scope of the issue, the students’ Crime and Safety campaign team then connected with similarly invested local organisations, including the Friends of Central Park and Nene Park Trust – also a member of Peterborough Citizens – to formulate a plan.

New CCTV to be installed at park

This cooperation between the youth-led team and alliance of organisations has successfully resulted in obtaining funding for solar studs around the park’s outer paths, alongside five portable CCTV cameras for use across the city. Additionally, Nene Park Trust have committed to rolling out a volunteer presence scheme this summer in Central Park to improve the local community’s confidence in their safety.

