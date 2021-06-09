Extra police patrols at Peterborough’s Central Park after crime concerns raised

Just a few weeks ago Home Secretary Priti Patel was briefed about problems in the area during a visit at the end of April - and then last week Anne Brosnan was robbed as in the park in broad daylight.

Police patrols in Central Park

Now Cambridgeshire Police have said they will step up patrols in a bid to tackle the issue.

A police spokesperson said: “We understand concerns around anti-social behaviour in Central Park and our neighbourhood officers are working hard to tackle offending across the city.

“As announced at the end of last week, Peterborough is set to receive £430,000 of the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund which will be used to help reduce offences such as theft, robbery and cycle crime.

“There will also be extra, high visibility patrols across Peterborough this week onwards, with a focus on the Central Park area.

“We will be out engaging with local residents and swiftly responding to any reports in the area.

“Minimising offending and increasing public safety is a top priority and we would urge residents to report crime to us via 999 in an emergency or 101, web-chat or online.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston said: ““Becoming a victim of robbery is a traumatic experience and I completely understand the impact this has on victims and the wider community.

“My job is to make sure the Chief Constable has the resources he needs to be able to effectively tackle offences such as robbery and antisocial behaviour. That is why I was so pleased to announce (last week) the additional funding from the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund to keep Peterborough residents safe from exactly this sort of criminality. As part of this there will also be extra, high visibility patrols across Peterborough this week onwards, with a focus on the Central Park area

“Both myself and the Chief Constable are committed to neighbourhood policing - we now have record numbers of warranted officers across the county to help reduce these kind of offences (robbery, antisocial behaviour and cycle crime).”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who met Ms Patel in the park during her visit - praised Anne’s bravery - and said he was having discussions with the Police and Crime Commissioner about tackling the issue.

He said: “Anne’s courage is a commendable and I’m so glad that she was able to catch her attacker and get her phone back.

“Phone thieves shouldn’t be a worry when people want to enjoy our parks. I know there are some problems in Central Park. That’s one of the reasons why I took the Home Secretary there.

“The Government is increasing the number of police officers. As I told her, Peterborough needs to keep getting it’s fair share, so we can crack down on these incidents.