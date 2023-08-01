Workers describe ‘fireball’ explosion that killed young Peterborough dad at firework factory

Workers at a Peterborough firework factory have described a ‘fireball coming through the roof’ after an explosion that killed a new city father.

Brendan Ledgister died following the incident at the Le Maitre factory in Fourth Drove in October 2018 when he was just 24 years old. He had just become a father for the first time, after partner Chelsey Berriman had given birth to daughter Olivia - at the time of the incident.

An inquest into the death was opened at Peterborough Town Hall today (August 1), where statements from fellow workers at the factory spoke of what happened on the tragic day.

Brendan Ledgister. Photo: Gladstone Ledgister

Brendan’s family and friends were packed into the room to listen to the hearing.

The inquest was told the explosion happened a few minutes after the morning break, at around 10.30am on October 2.

A statement from worker Andrew James, was read to the inquest. He said: “About 10 minutes after the break, a bang happened. The first explosion took the roof off. There was a fireball that went through the roof.

“I hid to avoid the shrapnel and there was a second explosion. There was quite a gap between the two explosions - about five seconds or more.”

Fellow worker James Galvin said in a statement: “About 10 minutes after the break I heard a bang, and then I saw smoke.”

He said as he left, he saw Brendan with people around him, trying to help, with coroner Keith Morton KC saying Mr Galvin also went to try and assist.

Mr Galvin added: “It seemed to take far too long for the ambulance helicopter to arrive.”

Nathan Ireson said: “There was a bang and it pushed me back. I fell back, and I could not get up.

“I felt like I was on fire.”

Other workers described debris falling following hearing the bangs.

The inquest heard Nathan had also gone to help Brendan, as had a number of other workers at the factory.

Brendan was taken to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, and the inquest heard from consultant plastic surgeon David Barnes, who said Brendan had suffered severe burns ‘from his head to his toes.’

Mr Barnes described Brendan’s injuries as ‘unsurvivable,’ and sadly he died at 2.30am the following day.

The inquest also heard from workers about the safety procedures at the factory - including the wearing of anti-static wrist bands, which were tested every day, and anti-static shoes.

Workers also described taking humidity readings three times a day - although they said they did not know what levels recorded meant they would have to take action.