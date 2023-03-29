The family of a young dad from Peterborough who died in an explosion at a city firework factory have said they may never recover from the heartbreak following his loss.

Brendan Ledgister was just 24 when he died in the incident at Le Maitre’s factory in Fourth Drove, Peterborough in October 2018.

Brendan had just become a father for the first time to eight month old Olivia, and Olivia’s mum and Brendan’s partner, Chelsey Berriman, was at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 28, where Le Maitre were fined £500,000 for health and safety breaches following a trial.

Brendan, and fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Pic: Facebook

In a statement, read by prosecutor Charles Blatchford to the court, Chelsey said: “Brendan was the type of person that would light up any room, if his giant Afro or 6ft4 big built frame didn’t catch your eye then it would be his infectious laugh or big smile. He was very much family and friend orientated and wouldn’t hesitate to help anybody in need. He loved life and had a larger than life personality, he was one of those people that just loved to make people laugh and smile.”

She said becoming a father had been the ‘missing piece’ in Brendan’s life, and he could not have been a ‘prouder father.’

But the young family’s life was turned upside down on October 2 2018.

Chelsey said: “The day seems so clear still four years later. We’d had an extra long cuddle and kiss before work as he contemplated going in that day.

"I remember I felt happy that morning, getting ready thinking of what to do for his 25th birthday, to half an hour later feeling like I was living a nightmare. I remember a family member had heard something happened at the factory but couldn’t get hold of him so came to me to see if he went to work. I immediately called the factory, I asked to speak to Brendan to be told I couldn’t, I asked if it was Brendan and if he was alive to be just told ‘he was conscious at the time’.

"I guess I never could have even began to imagine just what had happened at this time. I remember frantically trying to find somebody to have our daughter so I could go to be with him even though I didn’t know where or how I could.

"I remember going to Addenbrookes first, and seeing him for a few minutes after hours of waiting. When I saw him I don’t know why but I gave him a kiss and said ‘I’ll tell Olivia all about you’ even before we were told he wasn’t going to make it.”

Chelsey said she kept pictures of Brendan in view, so their daughter would know who he was. She said the Olivia and Brendan were ‘so alike’ – describing her as ‘full of energy, very sociable, confident, kind, loving and fiery just like him.’

She added: “Brendan was a beautiful soul that deserved anything but what he went through on that day. I couldn’t possibly imagine the absolute fear and pain he must have felt, the bravery and strength he showed is nothing short of a miracle.”

Sheree Croxford, Brendan’s sister, said she has still not come to terms with Brendan’s loss, and added ‘At this point I do wonder if I ever will.’

Sheree said she had received counselling as a result of Brendan’s death, and would no longer celebrate bonfire night or New Year’s Eve with her family.

Gladstone Ledgister described his son as his best friend. He said: “He basically just suffered and the suffering is still embedded in my mind as a father and parent that will never leave me until I die.”

He added: “All of this has hit me hard like ten ton of bricks. I have to carry on but I won’t forget you Bren. I promise.”