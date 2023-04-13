The family of a Peterborough dad, who died in an explosion at a fireworks factory where he worked, have said they feel “disgusted and let down” as they continue their fight for justice.

Brendan Ledgister, 24, who lived in Dogsthorpe, had just become a dad for the first time when the explosion happened at the Le Maitre factory in Fourth Drove, Peterborough, in October 2018.

His family were left heartbroken by Brendan’s death - and faced more devastation in court on March 28.

Brendan Ledgister

The firm, which ran the factory, was found guilty of breaching health and safety rules and fined £500,000 - but will not have to pay a penny as the company was put into liquidation.

They were not represented at court and did not enter a plea.

Speaking exclusively to the Peterborough Telegraph, Brendan’s dad, Gladstone Ledgister, said: “It feels like we have been cheated.

“It feels like they are laughing at us.

“We have had nothing from them, not even an apology.”

The company’s name was changed to LM140121 Limited, and another firm, called Le Maitre, running from the same factory set up.

Brendan’s sister, Sheree Croxford, said: “The court hearing was the first time we had heard about their wrong doing.

“I was under the impression there would be justice that day. We were shocked.”

Chelsey Berriman, Brendan’s partner and mum of his young daughter, said: “We wanted to hear them say they were guilty, to see it in black and white. But it seems it doesn’t matter to them. "

At the trial, the court was told that the company had been given improvement notices about health and safety in 2016 - but the issues remained in 2018, when the explosion happened.

An Investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) determined that the system of work for working with explosive materials was not safe.

The tools Brendan was provided with were unsuitable for handling the explosive materials and the facility in which he was working was not of an appropriate standard, according to the watchdog.

The company also failed to provide him with adequate training and he was not appropriately supervised, the court heard.

Sheree said: “I was shocked at how much they had got wrong, and how they were allowed to get things wrong.”

Unlike the directors of the firm, Brendan’s family were in court to hear the trial and sentencing.

‘No respect’

Gladstone said: “I felt disgusted and let down. It wasn’t justice for Bren.

“We do feel let down by the outcome. We are disappointed they didn’t turn up. They let Bren down. It feels like we are back to square one.”

Chelsey added: “There has been nothing, no responsibility and no respect. There is nothing they could do that would make it better.

“We want the boss to be held accountable for what they have done.

Sheree said the family had not yet been able to grieve properly for Brendan.

She said: “No-one has been held accountable. We put our grief on the backburner. There has been no closure over the past five years.”

The family are doing their best to keep Brendan’s memory alive for his daughter and other loved ones, by hanging cherished photographs.

Chelsey said: “We met at college, and had been together for more than four years.

“He was so proud when he found out we were having a baby. He kept the scan picture in his car, even after she had been born, and he would show everyone.”

Sheree said: “He filled a room with his personality. There was never a dull moment with him.”

Along with a £500,000 fine, the company was given a bill for costs of £ 20,788.65.

Speaking after the hearing the HM Inspector of Health and Safety, Stuart Charles said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Brendan’s family.

“While the explosive sector in the UK is relatively small and incidents relatively uncommon, when they do occur they often result in significant injury or death.

