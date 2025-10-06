"We refute the flag being used as a symbol of division:" Peterborough City Council to remove 'vandalism' of St George's flags sprayed on street signs

‘England flags’ that have been sprayed onto road signs and street furniture will be removed by Peterborough City Council – as people are being urged to report racism from ‘flag wielding individuals.

In recent weeks and months, Union Flags, and a number of England flags have appeared hanging from lampposts across Peterborough.

While Peterborough City Council has said they will not remove those flags – unless there is a health and safety issue – they have now said they will remove ‘flags’ that have been sprayed on signs and other street furniture.

One zebra crossing and a number of mini roundabouts had red crosses painted on it in Stanground in August, while street furniture, including a sign on Eastfield Road, has also had a cross painted on it.

A sign with a red cross painted on it.

Council leader cllr Shabina Qayyum has also said that while many flags have been put up ‘due to a sense of patriotism,’ she ‘refuted’ the flag being used as a symbol of division.

Cllr Qayyum said: "We are aware of Union Jack and St George's Cross flags continuing to be placed on lampposts across the city, as well as mini roundabouts and road crossings being painted.

“We are aware that the putting up of flags has been mainly promoted due to a sense of patriotism, but we refute the flag being used as a symbol of division.

“No one should be made to feel unsafe or faced with racism under the symbolism of the flag"

"Peterborough is home to many diverse communities, and no one should be made to feel unsafe or faced with racism under the symbolism of the flag.

“Our current position remains that we will not be removing any flags unless they are a clear health and safety risk to the public; however, we are concerned about the risks to those putting flags up at height, as well as the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

“Whilst we have not had any reports of street signs or furniture being sprayed, this is classed as vandalism, and as such, we will look to remove these within existing maintenance regimes where possible.

"If there are residents who have experienced racism or abuse by flag-wielding individuals, we would urge you to contact the police.”

“If any residents have health and safety concerns regarding flags or vandalism in their communities, we would ask them to report these via Fix My Street.’

"The position around flags may change if incidents frequently recur within our city.”