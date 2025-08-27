Peterborough City Council will not remove England and Union Flags that have appeared on lampposts in Stanground

The council cited health and safety concerns for motorists and those hanging the flags as reasons why the flags should not hung in the street.

A number of flags have been seen in and around Whittlesey Road in Peterborough.

It is believed the flags have been hung following similar incidents of large numbers of flags being hung from street furniture elsewhere in the country.

Other councils have been reported as taking the flags down when they have been notified.

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader for Peterborough City Council, confirmed the council would not remove the flags, and added: "We are aware of Union Jack and St George's Cross flags being placed on our lampposts, including this case in Stanground.

"We are concerned about the risks to those who are putting these flags up at height, and also the safety of motorists and pedestrians, as anyone driving along this stretch of road could have their concentration diverted from the road, other vehicles and pedestrians."

Elsewhere in England, there have been reports of the red Cross of St George being painted on mini roundabouts – although there have been no reports of this happening yet in Peterborough.

Last week, Fenland District Council said they ‘proudly support the flying of national flags.’

Leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, said: “In Fenland, we welcome, support and encourage the patriotic flying of our nation’s flags.

“The Union Flag and the Cross of St George represent our shared history, heritage and national pride and, if flown in a safe and appropriate manner, it can create a real sense of civic pride and unity.

“Flags are flown at our council buildings and in our town centres on key national days and special occasions and they will continue to be – and we’re proud to see others flying them with pride too.”

"It is important people are mindful of flag flying guidance and think of their own safety, and the safety of others, when flying flags or draping anything at height. Permission of the landowner of the site on which they are displayed must be obtained and they must not cause a hazard.

“As a local council, our priority is always to work with communities so that flags can be displayed appropriately,” added Cllr Boden. “The only circumstances where we would intervene are if something posed a danger to public safety.”

A post on the Peterborough Telegraph Facebook page over the weekend asked residents their opinions on the issue, with the post reading: “St George's Cross flags are being raised across England after councils sparked fury by tearing them down. As a nation should we be more proud to be English?”

The post has seen hundreds of comments added to it, showing the strength of feeling some have on the issue.

In response, Craig Buckley wrote: “To be born English is to win the lottery of life”

Jean Jacqueline wrote: “Yes and I love to see the St. George's Cross and Union flags being flown. Nobody should be criticised for flying the flag of their country in that country.”

However, Cheryl McGuire posted; “Yes but not to use flags as a means of spreading division and hatred. I will not endorse that.”

Guy Avern added: “Yes. I don’t need to wave a flag about to show it though.”

1 . Union and St George's Flags at roundabouts at Stanground The city council has said they won't remove the flags

2 . Union and St George's Flags at roundabouts at Stanground Other councils have taken flags down when they have appeared

3 . Union and St George's Flags at roundabouts at Stanground People are being urged not to attach flags to lampposts