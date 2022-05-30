Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters Jacob Benton, Anthony Gould and Sam Pumps with the 1971 Dennis Rolls Royce fire engine in need of restoration.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade is appealing for volunteers to restore its 1971 Dennis Rolls Royce-powered fire engine.

The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, stationed on Bourges Boulevard, was given the fire engine by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue in 1974.

After 58 years, the fire brigade is now trying to recruit volunteers to maintain the classic engine.

“We had a firefighter, Will Baker, who used to look after it,” Joshua Berrisford, 26, a volunteer firefighter at the station for four years, said.

"Sadly he passed away a couple of years ago and we no longer have those skills within the fire brigade - so we need to find someone to help.

"The last resort was Facebook and we’ve been overwhelmed by how many times it’s been shared.”

Joshua said that Will Baker owned fire engines, which his dad taught him how to maintain while growing up.

The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade now hopes to find someone with experience of working on similar fire engines who can help them get the vehicle back on the road.

"He looked after it and loved it,” Joshua said. “He devoted his time to that engine, so it wouldn’t feel right leaving it.

"It’s in good condition but we need it back on the road. It needs maintaining for years to come, so if there is anyone who would like to maintain it we would very much appreciate any time they would be prepared to give to it.”