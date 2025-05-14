WATCH: Peterborough MP urges Home Secretary to end Dragonfly Hotel's use as asylum seekers' refuge

Hotel thought to be used for up to 146 asylum seekers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called on the Home Secretary to take action to end the use of the city’s Dragonfly Hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers.

His plea came during a House of Commons debate on immigration yesterday (May 13) when Mr Pakes called on Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to remember that the lakeside hotel in Thorpe Meadows was still being used as an asylum seekers’ refuge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pakes asked: “Will she keep high on her mind and reiterate to this House the desire to tackle illegal immigration and to ensure that hotels, like the Dragonfly Hotel, are stood down as soon as possible.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has urged the Home Secretary to 'stand down' the Dragonfly Hotel in Thorpe Meadows as a refuge for asylum seekers

His comments came as MPs debated new plans by the Government to reduce the level of net migration to the UK amid growing concern at pressure on services as well as the use by businesses of migrants as low cost labour.

Mr Pakes said: “Peterborough is a generous and a warm place.

“Our city and public services have been made richer because of the peoples who have come and made their home and communities alongside myself and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But for too many people, for too many working class families, they often feel the system is rigged against them when it comes to skills and wages.

"So can I ask her to tell us more about the work the White Paper will do with Skills England, the Department for Education and others to ensure we boost apprenticeships.”

In reply, Ms Cooper said: “We need to increase apprenticeships and training and that’s why we are supporting 60,000 more construction workers to go through training to be able to support our economy alongside plans to make sure we can end asylum hotels.”

Afterwards, Mr Pakes told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We need fair and effective rules over immigration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I raised the issue of undercutting wages in Parliament yesterday and pressed the government to do more to stand down our asylum hotel.”

He said: “I am continuing to press the Home Office for the closure of the Dragonfly Hotel.

"It is clear that this is the wrong location for the city, residents and those staying there.

"Peterborough is a welcoming place but we already play our part in supporting others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will keep up the pressure with the Government until the hotel is stood down.”

Up to 146 migrants were moved into the Dragonfly Hotel last November as part of the Government’s efforts to accommodate increasing numbers of asylum seekers entering the UK.