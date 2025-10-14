A burglar has been banned from parts of Peterborough for five years after being jailed for a string of break-ins at retail, sports and medical premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hilton (23) of no fixed address, has been made the subject of a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order stating that he must not enter an area of Lincoln Road, Peterborough or enter the area of Brotherhood Retail Park in Peterborough.

The order was made by Peterborough magistrates yesterday (October 13) and comes after he was jailed for six months when he admitted five counts of non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The break-ins involved a raid at Costa Coffee, in Brotherhood Retail Park, in Walton, the Peterborough Sports Football Club, in Lincoln Road, Millfield and three burglaries at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre, in Thistlemoor Road, Millfield.

Burglar Jack Hilton

Detective Sergeant Jess Didio, who investigated, said: “Hilton is a prolific offender with many convictions against his name, which is why we applied to the courts to put a Criminal Behaviour Order in place.

“This imposes strict conditions to restrict him from certain areas to prevent further offending and protect local businesses and residents from his criminal activities.”

A court heard how Hilton had been caught red-handed when he and his accomplice, Daniel Lawrence (38) broke into Costa Coffee, at Brotherhood Retail Park, in Walton, at about 11.30pm on February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the alarm activated, police arrived to find the pair behind the counter area, with Lawrence trying to hide in a fridge.

This map shows the area of the Lincoln Road exclusion zone for burglar Jack Hilton

Bottles of sauces, laptop chargers and other items were found within the men’s clothing, as well as them having attempted to get into the till.

While in police custody, Hilton admitted to officers that he was responsible for four other burglaries – three at Thistlemoor Medical Centre, in Thistlemoor Road, Millfield, and one at Peterborough Sports Football Club, in Lincoln Road, Millfield.

Hilton broke into the sports club in the early hours of February 1 and stole a bag of items worth about £200 from the food court but left behind his fingerprints which revealed a match on the National Fingerprint Database.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This map show the Brotherhoods exclusion zone for burglar Jack Hilton

On February 6, 7 and 8, Hilton was caught on CCTV breaking into Thistlemoor Medical Centre.

On the first occasion he forced open a window, smashed a till and stole £500 in cash.

The following day he smashed a glass door and again stole £500 from a till, and on the third occasion he used a fire extinguisher to smash a door but left empty handed.

He had appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on February 12 where he was sentenced to six months in prison after admitting five counts of non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence, of no fixed address, was jailed for two weeks after admitting non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

Anyone with information about Hilton breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms. Those without internet access should call 101

Hilton’s lengthy criminal record:

Hilton has a lengthy criminal record that includes previous break-ins at Peterborough’s Little Miracles charity and repeated raids on the Peterborough Sports Club premises.

In September 2023, Hilton was given a 32 month sentence for a break in at Little Miracles, which was described by the Judge at the time as ‘an appalling offence.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A court was told how Hilton had broken into Little Miracles using a brick and a crowbar, smashing several doors and windows in the centre and leaving glass, blood and mud all over a large number of specially adapted toys, which had to be thrown away.

Between 10 and 15 iPads and computers each were thrown around, at least five laptops were broken, a Wii console had been thrown on the floor and an Xbox was smashed to pieces and all of the drawers from the office were taken out.

The court heard that, in the morning, the children started to arrive and were left in tears at the state of the centre before having to be taken to other centres for safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in November last year, the chairman of Peterborough Sports football club vowed that the team would not be beaten by criminals after burglar, Hilton, had caused £10,000 of damage to the club house and was jailed for nine months.