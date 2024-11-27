WATCH: CCTV of burglar who caused £10,000 of damage to Peterborough Sports FC - as chairman says break ins were 'soul destroying'

Jack Hilton had only recently been released from prison after breaking into Little Miracles children’s charity in Peterborough – now he is back behind bars

The chairman of Peterborough Sports football club has said the team will not be beaten by criminals after a burglar who caused £10,000 of damage to the club house was jailed.

Tim Woodward said the damage caused during a break-in spree carried out by Jack Hilton earlier this month was ‘soul destroying,’ after the crook was locked up for nine months.

Jack Hilton, 22, carried out numerous break ins at the club, located off Lincoln Road, causing significant damage to the bar and club house.

CCTV footage of one of the break ins at Peterborough Sports FC, with (inset, top) Jack Hilton, who has been jailed for nine months, and (inset, bottom) club chairman and owner Tim Woodward

He also got away with a TV from behind the bar, and bottles of spirits.

Security has now been beefed up at the ground.

“It wasn't just stealing, it was just wilful destruction of the club”

Hilton, of New Road, Peterborough, had only recently been released from a 32 month prison sentence after a similar raid on Little Miracles – a charity that helps youngsters with disabilities and life limiting conditions.

Club chairman Tim Woodward behind the bar where much of the damage was caused

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph before the club’s match on Tuesday night with Radcliffe Borough, Mr Woodward said: “It wasn't just stealing, it was just wilful destruction of the club.

"We cleared it all up on the Sunday, and boarded up all the windows. That night, the same guy came back, with an accomplice, and and totally smashed the bar to pieces again.

"We had the police in, finding DNA and fingerprints, and then we were allowed to clear up in here.

”It is just soul destroying. It is very upsetting. We are a club that – it's a struggle to survive at this level of football, the costs are horrific, it doesn't make any money, it loses money week on week. We need to get more people into this ground – but it is a fantastic little club.

Some of the damage caused in the break in

"I think the courts have got to get tougher on people like this, and letting them out early, thinking they have learnt – it is clearly not happening.

"We can't afford that £10,000 pound episode, which is the true cost. It's hard enough as it is.

"It's made the team, the players stronger. The two managers are absolutely 100 percent behind us since this happened. “

“We need support. Things like this brings everybody together."

The club estimates the break ins caused £10,000 of damage

The club, which plays in the National League North – two steps below the Football League – relies on volunteers to keep running.

Mr Woodward said: “We need support. Things like this brings everybody together. It is not the kind of bonding and team building we want, but we really, really appreciate what everyone does for the club.

“The people, the mainstay of the support and the helpers we've got around us – this makes this them even more determined.

"Today, my concentration is making sure this little club survives and doesn't go out of existence. It's been around since 1908 – that is longer than our friends – and they are our friends – at Peterborough United

Inspector Sam Tucker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Hilton’s actions had a significant impact on the club as they now have to deal with the damage he caused.

“I would like to thank the staff at the sports club for reporting this to us so we could arrest and put him before the courts.”

Jack Hilton

Hilton was jailed for nine months at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last week (19 November), after admitting six counts of non-dwelling burglary.

Jailed in 2023 for break in at children’s charity – and burgling his own mum’s flat

In September last year, Hilton was given the 32 month sentence for the break in at Little Miracles – described by the Judge as ‘an appalling offence.’

He also admitted burgling his own mother’s flat and a taxi office at the same time.

The court heard how Hilton broke into Little Miracles using a brick and a crowbar, smashing several doors and windows in the centre and leaving glass, blood and mud all over a large number of specially adapted toys, which had to be thrown away.

Between 10 and 15 iPads and computers each were thrown around, at least five laptops were broken, a Wii console had been thrown on the floor and an Xbox was smashed to pieces and all of the drawers from the office were taken out.

The court heard that, in the morning, the children started to arrive and were left in tears at the state of the centre before having to be taken to other centres for safety reasons.

Lengthy criminal record and class A drug addiction

Prior to the sentencing, Hilton already had 21 convictions for 34 offences, including a number of burglaries.

Mr Hilton’s own counsel described his previous record as “appalling” and told the court of his Class A drug addiction.

During sentencing, Judge Grey said: “As soon as you entered, you must have realised what sort of centre this was. A huge amount of damage was caused and this was utterly gratuitous.

"This was an appalling offence of its type. Seriously disabled and terminally ill children arrived and were left in tears. That charity will have lost our enormously by virtue of what you did.

"This had a direct and damaging impact on young people who’s problems are far, far more significant than any you rely on in your letter to me.

“You have a dismal record for a young man and far too much of your letter to me focuses on feeling sorry for yourself rather than your embarrassment and shame for what you have done. That comes across simply as an afterthought.”