Peterborough thief who stole from Little Miracles charity jailed again - after breaking into Peterborough Sports FC clubhouse

Jack Hilton was jailed for a total of 32 months last year – and now has been given another nine month sentence

A thief who stole a TV and more than £500 in cash in six burglaries on a sports club has been jailed.

Jack Hilton, 22, was arrested at his home in New Road, Peterborough city centre, on 18 November, after he was identified through CCTV as committing the burglaries at Peterborough Sports Football Club, in Lincoln Road, Millfield.

Between 7 November and 18 November, Hilton entered the building and stole the items, together with some alcohol.

He was jailed for nine months at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (19 November), after admitting six counts of non-dwelling burglary.

Last year he was jailed for 32 months after admitting a devastating burglary at the Little Miracles charity base. Children with disabilities and life limiting conditions were left devastated by the break in.

At that hearing, Hilton’s own counsel described his previous record as “appalling” and told the court of his Class A drug addiction.

Hilton wrote a letter to Judge Grey last year ahead of his sentencing – but the Judge said: “You have a dismal record for a young man and far too much of your letter to me focuses on feeling sorry for yourself rather than your embarrassment and shame for what you have done. That comes across simply as an afterthought.”

Inspector Sam Tucker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Hilton’s actions had a significant impact on the club as they now have to deal with the damage he caused.

“I would like to thank the staff at the sports club for reporting this to us so we could arrest and put him before the courts.”