DIY SOS's Nick Knowles brands break in at Peterborough's Little Miracles as 'grotesque'

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles has branded a break in at a Peterborough charity as ‘grotesque,’ as more than a thousand pounds has been raised to help the good cause.

Nick and his team helped build The Spinney for Little Miracles – a charity that helps children with disabilities and life limiting conditions – for BBC’s DIY SOS in 2013.

But this week the city was shocked after a break in caused thousands of pounds of damage to the building and equipment at the centre in the early hours of Monday, March 13, leaving staff and volunteers devastated and heartbroken.

Nick Knowles (2nd from right) during the DIY SOS build at Little Miracles, and charity CEO Michelle King surveys the damage at the centre (inset)

After hearing about the burglary, Nick posted on social media: “The attack on a place for children with disability & life limiting illnesses is grotesque & sociopathic.

“This place was built by the community, by volunteers from across the country.

“I believe good people will rectify the damage & hope Police find those responsible.

"Looking through their tweets it’s clear how important this facility is to children with disabilities & life limiting illnesses & their families.

“People from all over the UK helped to build this place.

“If you can help mend the damage with donations/skills/materials please contact them.”

Following the break in, an online fundraiser was launched by Little Miracles, who will need to replace damaged games consoles, iPads and toys, as well as repair the building. Louise Evans, head of income generation for Little Miracles, said it was expected the break in would cost the charity thousands of pounds.

The web page has already raised more than £1,000 in the space of just a day.

The centre was shut on Monday following the break in, but was able to re-open for families on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 6.30am on Monday (13 March) with reports of a business burglary at an address in Hartwell Way, Peterborough.

“A crime was raised for burglary but is pending further investigative opportunities.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting reference: 35/18995/23.”