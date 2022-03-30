The electric cycles were discovered broken and turned upside down in Central Park earlier today.

The attack comes two weeks after the hire service resumed following a six months suspension in the wake of extensive vandalism that cost thousands of pounds to repair.

The latest incident has been reported to the police.

The picture of the vandalised e-bikes in Central Park, in Peterborough, posted on Twitter by @RichardFerris63

A spokesperson for the e-bikes operator Voi Technology, said the damage had been caused between lunchtime yesterday (March 28) and 10am today.

He said: “We’re against all acts of vandalism, so it’s disappointing to see our e-bikes affected by the actions of a few individuals who undermine the overwhelmingly positive experience many have using this service which benefits the whole community.

“While the e-bikes have been recovered and will be repaired to re-enter service soon, and the wider scheme remains unaffected, Voi does not tolerate criminality and this incident has now been reported to the local police.

“We urge anyone with information to please contact the Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Voi e-bike rider with app

Richard Ferris, who spotted the ebikes and posted the picture on Twitter and stated: “A sad sight. Trashed by mindless vandals. Abandoned in Central Park.”

The e-bikes service was launched in Peterborough at the start of 2021 and began with 20 e-bikes. There were 129 e-bikes in operation before the service was suspended in October last year.

There are currently 40 bikes back on the streets and the trial of the service has just been extended to give officials more time to gauge its safety and health and environmental benefits.