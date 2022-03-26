The ongoing trial of the service, which is operated across the city centre by Voi Technology, has been extended at the request of the Department for Transport (DfT).

Officials say more time is needed to gauge the impact of the service on the city.

It means the test time will be extended until November 30. It was due to have ended on March 22 this year.

Bike hire scheme in the City.

Transport officers from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority will work with Voi, which is also running an e-scooter service in Cambridge, to continue to collect data on the safety of the e-bike and e-scooters and the environmental and health benefits of the service to feedback to the DfT.

It is a welcome move for the service in Peterborough which has only just restarted after a six months suspension after a spate of vandalism that caused thousands of pounds of damage.

Jack Samler, General Manager for UK and Ireland at Voi Technology, said: “We are delighted Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority has decided to extend our trial and continue this invaluable and prodigious collaboration to deliver a cleaner, greener future for the region.

“Following the successful relaunch of our e-bikes service, we will build on our success so far to show how this safe, convenient and clean mode of transport can truly shape the way we live and get around.

“The extension is a vote of confidence in the value and quality of our service, and we’ll continue working with our riders, the local community and relevant stakeholders to ensure e-bikes and e-scooters are at the heart of the region’s transport plans.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson said: “I welcome an extension of the Voi e-scooter and e-bike trial.

“The decision to permanently provide this mode of transport in our cities is big and one that is not being taken lightly.

“There are a range of legitimate safety concerns which I am fully alive to, and I hope that the extension of this trial provides the information necessary to assure more people of their value as affordable and convenient modes of transport.

“I am also delighted talks have started exploring the extension of these schemes across the region.

“Careful consideration must be given to health and safety concerns and particularly the challenges to the safe and responsible storage and docking of e scooters and e-bikes.

“We must take into account the current learning from our pilots but at the same time acknowledge that there are some very real benefits of e scooters and e-bikes.”

It is hoped that the e-bike service can be extended into Ely, St Ives, Huntingdon, Wisbech, March and St Neots.