Staff at a Peterborough company have begun a 36-hours challenge to raise money to help refugees from the Ukrainian war.

Colleagues with property technology supplier The Lettings Hub in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, have embarked on a gruelling tenant referencing challenge this week to raise funds for British Ukrainian Aid.

The staff have divided into three teams, the Early Birds, the Day Timers and the Night Owls, and between them they will carry out 36 hours-worth of non-stop referencing, running through until 5pm tomorrow (May 20).

The company, which uses technology-driven services to simplify and speed up the lettings process for tenants and landlords, says the idea for the fund-raiser came from the firm’s employees who wanted to find a unique way to contribute to the work to support the people of Ukraine.

Sarah Higgins, operations director at The Lettings Hub, said, “As a team and business we wanted to do something to support this much needed cause.

"The team discussed cake sales, sponsored walks – all of the usual suspects, but then came up with this unique idea.

"Referencing is in our DNA. We play an important role in helping to find the right home for the right tenants, so it seemed right that we should hold an event to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, many of whom are really in need of safe homes right now.

Some of the staff from The Lettings Hub in Peterborough who have embarked on a 36-hours challenge to help refugees from the Ukrainian war.

She added: “I am so proud of how everyone has got involved.

"We have already raised over £400 and are hoping to raise at least £1,000 in total.

"It’s a big target but we’re hopeful that people will get behind what we’re trying to do.”

The challenge is among many actions being undertaken by the people of Peterborough in order to help those fleeing the war in the Ukraine – from a variety of fund-raising events right through to the brave volunteers transporting much needed clothing and other supplies directly too the people in Ukraine.