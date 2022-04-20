A charity concert to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine will be held in Peterborough this week.

City fund-raisers, John and Rosie Sandall, are hoping for a big turnout for their Ukuleles for Ukraine concert on Friday evening.

The popular Palmy Ukulele Band will be performing at the fund-raising event at St Botolph’s Church, Longthorpe, Peterborough, to raise money for the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal, run by John and Rosie.

John and Rosie Sandall with Ukulele band members Mandy Chasney and Jim Stowe who will take part in a Ukraine fundraiser. EMN-220329-161255009

The couple, from Longthorpe, Peterborough, have visited Ukraine twice a year for the past 25 years and they support many severely disabled people in the city of Chernihiv, which has been badly bombed during the war in Ukraine.

Rosie said: “We hope people will support this event. Many of the families we support have lost their homes through bombing. Many have been left homeless. We are in daily contact with our friends in Chernihiv and their stories are truly heart-breaking.. The city is in ruins.”