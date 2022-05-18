John and Judy Fox with John Lawrence (left), landlord of the Blue Bell pub in Werrington.

The city in west-central Ukraine has been twinned with Peterborough since 1991. It has been the target of Russian missiles in recent weeks and the attempted invasion continues. Since the start of the conflict, much of the city’s infrastructure, including a brand new airport, has been destroyed.

Last month, Werrington ward councillor John Fox, who has been out to the city on numerous occasions and has delivered aid even before the start of the conflict, raised money and donations to send a lorry full of aid out to the city.

Since then he has continued his efforts in his ward and, with the help of the community, has been able to raise the £1500 and donations required to send a second lorry full of aid.

Several local pubs, including The Dragon, The Ploughman, The Bull in Newborough and the Blue Bell Inn have become collection points for donations, which Cllr Fox has then delivered to St Olga Ukrainian Church in Woodston. John Lawrence from the Blue Bell has also been selling beers from Ukraine to raise money for the appeal.

Cllr Fox said: “I am over the moon with the response from Werrington and really overwhelmed.

"I would like to thank everyone who has donated and all of those at our collection points.