Truckers launch national roadshow in Peterborough to tackle driver shortage

A shortage of truckers has been blamed for empty shelves in shops and dry petrol pumps at filling stations nationwide.

Now the Peterborough-based Road Haulage Association and representatives of local transport companies are to host a recruitment roadshow in Cathedral Square.

It will aim to promote careers in logistics and road transport and highlight the vital role the industry has to play in our everyday lives.

The event will take place on October 7 from 9am to noon and will be one of many such events acros the country as the haulage industry tries to make up some of the estimated 100,000 shortfall in HGV drivers.

And it comes ahead of National Lorry Week (October 25 to October 31), which is now in its seventh year.

The RHA will be visiting schools across the country to promote careers in the industry to the next generation, as well as meeting with MPs, operators and lorry drivers across the UK to help tackle the HGV driver shortage.