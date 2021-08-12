Construction giant Mick George revs up new plan to beat HGV driver shortage

Mick George has just launched its Driver Academy.

Mick George, specialists in a range of construction techniques from earth moving to waste management, has just revived its Driver Academy initiative.

Under the scheme, the company will meet applicants’ £2,000 training package fee and once completed, trainees will have obtained an HGV (Class 2) licence and will be working for the company on a £40,000 salary.

Other benefits include bonus opportunities, enhanced holiday pay, 33-days annual leave, a private pension scheme with employer contributions and minimal weekend work.

A spokesman for Mick George, based in Huntingdon, said: “The Driver Academy is anticipated to provide the firm with a sustainable source of new and experienced HGV drivers.

“This will satisfy the increased demand for their our varied service offering and will certify the Group’s status as one of the fastest growing haulage operators in the Anglia and East Midlands regions, while further increasing employment opportunities to local communities.

Anyone interested in exploring the Driver Academy in more detail should visit