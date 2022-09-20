The son of a Peterborough detective who helped bring some of the most notorious murderers in Peterborough to justice has spoken of his pride of his father’s work.

David Cooper worked as a police officer for thirty years, joining the force aged 25 having previously trained as an engineer, and was a Detective Chief Superintendent by the time he retired in 1991.

During his long career, David led 13 murder investigations – with convictions bought in every case.

David Cooper

Sadly David died aged 86 earlier this month after a battle with a short illness.

One of his son’s, Adrian, spoke of his pride at the impact his father had made during his career, which started in the early 1960s.

He said: “He started at the bottom and worked his way up the rungs through his career.

"Apart from a seven year period living in March, he lived in Peterborough all his life.

"He worked very hard to provide for his family and work for the community.

"When he retired, there was still one murder case he worked on where there had not been a conviction – the Sally Anne McGrath case. But a cold case review was launched, and his work helped bring a conviction. It was a really proud moment for him.”

Along with his family, David’s other big passion was Peterborough United, and he continued to go to matches through much of his life.

Adrian said: “He was a huge Posh fan, and went to matches from the 1950s onwards. He dragged me along to matches in the 70s, and his father was a steward there.

“He led the policing of the ground during his time in the service and worked for Posh in a consultancy role after retirement.”

After retiring from the force, David took up golf, and was a member of the Milton Golf Club.

David, who was born in Stanground, leaves behind wife Glenys, sons Adrian and Nathan, and grandchildren Ella, Katie, Libby and Max.