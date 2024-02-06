If there’s one thing we’re not short of in Peterborough, it’s fast food.

With popular American chains, local takeaways, burger vans and neighbourhood chippies all in good supply – and more on the way – you really don’t have to go far in our fair city to tuck in to a tasty, on-the-go meal these days.

Whether this is a good thing or not is open for discussion, and one can only speculate if our love of convenience grub has anything to do with Peterborough being ‘labelled the ‘unhealthiest place in Britain’ in a recent poll.

The one thing we can be certain of though is that, with greater choice comes the potential to enjoy greater quality.

And that’s one thing we are, according to Tripadvisor, blessed with here in Peterborough.

The world’s largest travel platform has updated its list of our city’s fast food joints for 2024 – and boy does it make for interesting reading.

You will just have to trust us when we say you will be shocked by who does NOT make the list, and possibly gobsmacked by who takes the coveted #1 spot on our list which – for dramatic effect – counts down from 10 to one.

Tuck in!

1 . German Donor Kebab Last month, The Daily Telegraph described German Doner Kebab as "The kebab chain quietly taking over Britain’s fast-food scene." Notching up an impressive four out of five on Tripadvisor's rating scale, the sleek Bridge Street newcomers certainly seem to be hitting a lot of right notes with many Peterborians, coming in tenth on the list. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Fryz Fish and Chips Tucked away in the far corner of Bretton Centre, Fryz Fish and Chips is regularly lauded as a highlight of any trip out to this perennially busy shopping area. Understandably busy at times, the place at number nine on our list still earns an impressive 4/5, with one pleased reviewer describing it as a "diamond gem of a fish and chip shop." Photo: Fryz Fish and Chips Photo Sales

3 . Parrotts Slap bang in the city centre at Hereward Cross, Parrotts takeaway has long been the chippy of choice for shoppers and those spending a full day in the city centre. Notching a very impressive average rating of 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor, the only real consistent complaints here seem to be about the length of the queues at times, and the fact that chip portions are "too big". Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Friar Tucks A hit with Whittlesey fast food fans for decades now, Friar Tucks does exactly what you want a neighbourhood chippy to do: serve tasty, good-sized portions to the same specifications, every single time. The cheery eatery's tasty battered sausages and perfectly-sized pensioner deals earn persistent praise as it sizzles into the number seven spot . Photo: Friar Tucks Photo Sales